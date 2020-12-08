Jaipur: Shri Jagdishprasad Jhabarmal Tibrewala University appointed Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla as the Pro-Chairperson to drive the vision of making JJT University Jhunjhunu one of the biggest and most vibrant rural education hub of Rajasthan. Dr. (Col.) Nagraj Mantha recently joined the JJT University as the President. Dr. (Col.) Nagraj Mantha himself is M.Tech from IIT Kharagpur and Ph.D. from IIT Roorkee. He has been serving the Indian army for more than 25 years and has been providing his indispensable services in many universities throughout the nation.

Brig. Pabla also holds Chair for All India Board for Vocational Education – AICTE, GOI. With rich experience in multiple infrastructure projects and Academic Administration, Dr. Pabla aims to bring about a positive change in the education system by offering students a highly research-oriented education system.

Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla is himself a Mechanical Engineer with M.Tech and also Ph.D. from IIT Bombay. Dr. Pabla has been instrumental in establishing many universities throughout the nation. He has served as the Vice-Chancellor in five universities, Pro VC of one university, and Director of two Institutes of Technology. His experience in the Army, in addition to command of army units, also includes Engineering Professional work and Administration.

Established in 2009, JJT University is committed to providing object-oriented modular education with an emphasis on practical knowledge keeping in view the emerging industrial needs, business opportunities, and research requirements globally in different areas of science, technology, and management.

Pro-Chairperson, JJT University, Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla said, “We at JJT University want to provide value-based high-quality education, research for self-reliance, and transformation of society by establishing the quality-based educational institution. As an emerging university offering multi-disciplinary courses and specialisations, we aim to advance towards becoming the most vibrant Rural Education hub in Rajasthan.”