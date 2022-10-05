JK Business School students visits “The Earth Saviours Foundation” as a part of the annual CSR activity

05/10/2022, Gurugram – JK Business School (JKBS), a leading Business School in India and Asia’s top industry-anchored B-School, recently conducted a visit to The Earth Saviours Foundation as a part of the annual CSR activity. Under the aegis of the Heal Club, PGDM students accompanied by Brig. Dr. Ajay Mehta – HOD HR and Registrar, JK Business School engaged with underprivileged senior citizens. All the students enthusiastically participated and mingled with citizens of The Earth Saviours Foundation and spent their daytime with them sharing happiness. They also spend their pocket money in a useful manner by offering needy things to them.

For several years, more than 14 NGOs including Orphanages, and old age homes have been visited by our student volunteers. The main aim of the visit was to sensitize students to develop a generous feeling about special segments of society and extend help in any way possible to this section. Further, it makes the young mind serve the needy and thereby makes them responsible citizens.

Prof. (Dr.) Richa Dahiya, Dean, JK Business School, said, “I wholeheartedly appreciate the efforts of our students for contributing their bit to society.” She further added, “All these visits give our students an awareness of the existence of poor, downtrodden lifestyle and also a feeling to acknowledge their own good fortune and create a sense of duty towards those less fortunate which is the need of the hour for our country’s development. These visits give a learning experience to the students and help them in understanding the importance of appreciating little things in life.”

