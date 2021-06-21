JK Lakshmipat University celebrates 7th International Yoga Day; conducts real session for faculty, staff members

Jaipur, 21st June 2021: With an objective to increase immunity, strength, and flexibility, and alleviate mental ailments in teaching and non-teaching staff members, JK Lakshmipat University organized a real yoga session on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day at the campus following all the Covid norms. The hour-long session was aimed at boosting the immunity level and combat COVID-19 stress.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said “ Continuous practice and experiments of Yoga in daily life boosts the immunity level and acts as a stress buster during the ongoing unprecedented times of global coronavirus pandemic. It enables to create of a balance between body, soul, and mind. It helps us to understand the purpose of life and how to survive in the changing environment.”



Various exercises and asanas were practiced by the staff members and their families at the college campus lawn.