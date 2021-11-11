JK Lakshmipat University felicitates social entrepreneur Judy Frater on Design Guru Day

JK Lakshmipat University’s Institute of Design recently organised Design Guru Day in the memory of Prof. M.P. Ranjan to celebrate his birth anniversary. This year, the leading education institute felicitated Judy Frater, who delivered the 2021 MP Ranjan Memorial Lecture on ‘Design Education for Recognition.’

Judy is a social entrepreneur, who has lived in Kutch for 30 years. She has co-founded and operated Kala Raksha Trust, a cooperative for women embroiderers, established the Kala Raksha Textile Museum, and founded Kala Raksha Vidhyalaya, the first design school for the traditional artisans. In 2014, Judy began Somaiya Kala Vidya to expand the design education program to an institute. An Ashoka fellow, Judy received the Sir Misha Black Medal for Distinguished Services to Design Education in 2009 amongst many other accolades.

For her outstanding contributions to the field of design and crafts, Judy was honoured as the Design Guru 2021 at an online event hosted by the JKLU. The programme commenced with an address from the Vice Chancellor of JKLU, followed by a series of presentations on the life and work of Prof. MP Ranjan and Judy Frater. The students of design at JKLU showcased their talents through various ways such as shooting a short documentary on the artisans of Jaipur and making installations in the JKLU Campus.

The event progressed with the much-awaited address by Judy, who touched upon how artisans gain recognition of themselves as well as their crafts through design education. Through her soul-stirring words, Judy inspired the next generation of designers in the audience to make a commendable difference to the domains of crafts and design in India.