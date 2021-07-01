JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur organizes webinar; highlights skills corporate looking at while hiring during COVID

New Delhi: In order to guide the freshly-graduate students on the evolved hiring patterns during the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur recently organized a webinar highlighting the competencies corporates are looking for while appointing a fresher and providing a way forward with the implementation of new-age technological tools during Covid-19 pandemic.

The webinar was attended by Ms. Madhu Srivastava – Group CHRO, Vedanta Resources Plc, Mr. Lakshmanan M. – CHRO, L&T Technology Services Limited, Dr. Prince Augustin – EVP – Group Human Capital & Leadership Development, Mahindra & Mahindra, Rajiv Sahdev – President & Group CHRO, JBM Group, Mr. Rajesh Sharma – Consultant Director, Urihk Pharma. Mr. Prem Singh – President, Group CHRO, JK organization presented several things like Skills you need to get hired for the best role as a fresher and Skill up-gradation needed to remain relevant in the current workplace.

Dr.Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice-Chancellor, JKL University said as the entire world is facing a job crisis during the COVID 19. Severe measures have been taken by the government as well as corporates to address the gap but there is a lack of transparency and availability of authentic information. We have organized this webinar to discuss the challenges and opportunities to get hired for the best role as a fresher.

Every year in Vedanta, they hire 1000-1,500 students from campuses. They believe in hiring freshers and developing them into leaders.

“Due to the pandemic, hirings have been quite difficult. Companies have delayed their joining procedure but I am happy and proud to share that in Vedanta we haven’t delayed any joining of the students because we do understand they are starting their career amid so much anxiety. Last year, the whole process was virtually and this year too. The qualities we look for in a fresher are adaptability, communication, numerical and analytical ability, digital technology savvy, continuous learning, and creativity,” said Ms. Madhu Srivastava – Group CHRO, Vedanta Resources Plc.