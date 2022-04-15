JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur to organise annual Techno-Cultural festival SABRANG from April 15-17

Jaipur, April 2022: India’s premier higher education institution, J K Lakshmipat University ((JKLU), Jaipur, is all set to organize the 10th edition of “SABRANG”, their three-day Annual Techno-Cultural-Management-Design extravaganza, which will see students showcasing their talent and skills in multiple areas. It will be graced by the presence of Shri Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Cabinet Minister, Rajasthan.

The event is scheduled from 15th – 17th April 2022 and will have students from across various colleges in Jaipur, participating in over 25 events including Music, Dance, DJ, Fashion, Photography, Painting, Design, Literature, Drama, Finance, IT & Gaming. The evenings will come alive with performances by Navjot Ahuja, DJ Tejas, HPO and AudioBat. The last time the event happened on campus was November 2019.

“This carnival is being organised to unravel the creative talent of young students. After the pandemic, it is important to support them with such kinds of events as for over two years we all have been dealing with fear and grief. This brings us to a great occasion of promoting the spirit of celebration and competitiveness. This will also give all the students an exposure to perform, compete with and meet other people. We always encourage our students to participate in such competitions. SABRANG 2022 is a perfect blend of fun with knowledge,” said Dr Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University.

To know more about the event and to register, follow JKLU’s social media pages and their website: https://www.sabrang.jklu.edu.in/.