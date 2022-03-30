JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur to organise national level sports extravaganza; Sandeep Singh Maan to be chief guest

March 2022: India’s premier higher education institution, J K Lakshmipat University ((JKLU), Jaipur, is all set to organize the 10th edition of “SPARDHA”, their three-day Annual Sports extravaganza, which will have Indian Para Athlete and Arjuna Award winner Mr Sandeep Singh Maan as the chief guest. The event is scheduled from 1st – 3rd April 2022 and will have students from over 30 colleges, spread over 15 states, participating in 21 different sporting events. This Sports festival of JKLU embodies the true spirit of healthy competition and youthful fervour amongst students. All the sports events will be played on the respective grounds of JKLU.

“SPARDHA is a national Level sports festival and is an excellent opportunity to showcase talent, strength and competitive skills and to nurture the spirit of sports. At Spardha, students from various colleges across India participate to showcase their talent and passion for sports that include cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, box cricket, chess, carom, cross-fit and athletics. We are delighted to invite Sandeep Singh Maan ji, whose inspiring presence will add to the energy and prestige of the event”, said Dr Dheeraj Sanghi, Vice-Chancellor, JKLU.

JKLU is passionate about building the country’s most innovative higher education institution. They help their students perceive learning as a continuous process and to become future-ready professionals with 21st-century skills and overall growth, both mentally and physically. It also offers many recreational, cultural, literary and sporting activities, run by student-led clubs so that, besides studies, students also focus on extracurricular activities.