JK Lakshmipat University launches new integrated program with St. Cloud State University to make International education available despite COVID-19

When the students’ dreams of studying in a foreign university are getting shattered because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leading educational institute JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) has decided to collaborate with the prestigious St. Cloud State University, USA to make the students’ wishes fulfilled in the unprecedented times of COVID-19. The new curriculum, designed by both the Universities, will enable students to get a proper Engineering Management degree in five years.

Under this program, the students will pursue this degree in a 3.5+1.5 year of duration. The first 3.5 years, the student will be studying at the JKLU campus and the remaining 1.5 years, which comprises of six months project and one year study, at St. Cloud State University. Through these programs offered at JKLU, the Indian Students do not have to appear for TOEFL exam and will also save one year of his academic year in bagging the Master’s degree. It will also enable them to save the living expenses which they would have to shell out while staying in the USA.

Founded in 1869, St. Cloud State is a leading comprehensive public university in the Upper Midwest of the United States. It delivers active and applied to learn via direct access to professors, local businesses and industry leaders. The university has a mission to unleash ideas, imagination, purpose and promise.

Prof. Raina feels that the collaboration and the new course have been fruitful for students, who want to have a foreign degree in their curriculum vitae.

“If we look at the various data, the United States of America has always one of the preferred destinations for Indian students to pursue higher education. In 2019, the total number of Indian students in the US has reached a record high of 202,014, which is much higher as compared to the universities in Australia, Canada, UK and Germany. Currently, no foreign embassy is offering visas to Indian Students as there are travel restrictions due to pandemic and the situation is likely to continue for some months. Therefore, Indian students should take benefit of the International Articulation program, which is being offered at JK Lakshmipat University to save the precious academic year,” said Dr RL Raina.