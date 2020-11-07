JK Lakshmipat University to celebrate Design Guru Day

Jaipur: In recent years, Design has been offering exciting opportunities and become the career of choice for youth from diverse disciplines, as it involves science, technology, art, and aesthetics in equal proportion. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prof M P Ranjan, an ace design teacher, who influenced generations of design students not only in India but also in the West, JK Lakshmipat University is going to organize Design Guru Day to pay homage to him.

Noted International designer-researcher-author Dr. Don Norman will be felicitated this year for his continuous support for advancing the Design curriculum across the globe. He is the Director of the design lab at the University of California, San Diego; Co-founder of the Nielsen Norman Group, Member of National Academy of Engineering, IDEO fellow and former Vice President of Apple; honorary professor at Tongji University (Shanghai) and is a well -known speaker and author of 20 books in 20 languages including Emotional Design and The design of everyday things.

Dr. Norman has also been listed as one of the world’s 27 most influential designers by Business Week, has three honorary degrees, and serves on numerous company and educational advisory boards and boards of directors.

“Design education has to move away from schools and art and architecture and move into the schools of science and engineering. We need new kinds of designers, people who can work across disciplines, who understand human beings, business, and technology,” believes Dr. Norman about the future of Design.

The Design Guru Day is the annual ritual of designers, paying their respects to senior faculty of Design. After Professor Ranjan’s untimely demise in 2015, prominent Design disciples decided to remember and celebrate this famous Design Guru by recognizing senior faculty from Design and honor them as “Design Gurus”. These graduates include Amit Krishn Gulati of Delhi, Ayush Kasliwal of Jaipur, Asheesh Deshpande of Pune, Abhijeet Bansod of Bangalore, Shree Krishna Kulkarni of Delhi, and A Balasubramaniam, Dean, Institute of Design, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur.

In the last 5 years, Mahendra Patel, Sudarshan Khanna, AGK Menon, Iftikhar Mulk Chishti, and Prof Vikas Satwalekar have been bestowed with this honor. JK Lakshmipat University will celebrate this event under the aegis of MP Ranjan – JKLU Design Resource Centre. This Centre has been created with the contribution of Prof Ranjan’s family of over 1200 books on Design which belonged to his collection.