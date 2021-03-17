JK Lakshmipat University to host webinar on “New Age MBA for Future Leaders”

Jaipur, March 2021: In order to highlight the changing market scenarios for the leaders of the future, Institute of Management at JK Lakshmipat University is all set to organize a webinar with Mr. Jishnu Changkakoti, Director, Sueno Management Consultancy on “New Age MBA for Future Leaders” on 20th March at 6 PM IST.

The speaker Jishnu will throw light on the changing job scenarios and the job market expectations in the upcoming world besides how the Pinnacle MBA Program trains students to upskill themselves and be updated with the new age technologies such as AI, ML, blockchain, and cryptocurrency. He will also share how important it is to produce strategic leaders who can work and succeed in this technologically driven era and face its challenges.

The webinar will also highlight the role of the institutions to maintain a management education linked around the changing world. Importance of keeping an MBA curriculum relevant to the changing job market and the role played by Pinnacle MBA.

“JKLU is passionate about building the country’s most innovative higher education institution. They help our students perceive learning as a continuous process and to become future-ready professionals with 21st-century skills. We are all excited to organize the webinar under the guidance of great leader and visionary Mr. Jishnu Changkakoti” said Dr.RL Raina, Vice-Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur.

Jishnu-led Sueno Management Consultancy provides consultation to start-ups/companies that need high-quality marketing and sales expertise. He is also on the “Stanford Seed Consultant” panel, in which he consults with companies that are a part of Stanford University’s Seed Program from across the world.

All interested participants can find the detailed information about the conference at http://bit.ly/3tdjenM