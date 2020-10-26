JK Lakshmipat University undergraduate student selected for prestigious University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur is proud to send one of its students for his final semester to the University of Florida, Gainesville, USA, which has been named as the sixth-best public university in the USA.

Arman Singhal, a 21-year-old, of final year BTech student in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), will spend his final semester at the University of Florida and if he has a satisfactory performance in this program and GRE (Graduate Record Examination) score, he will be directly admitted in their prestigious MS program as well.

Pursuing his bachelor’s in computer science, Arman is fluent in multiple programming languages, including Java, Python, R, and some variants of SQL. He said that some of these languages are in high demand in the field, yet many universities don’t offer courses in them as JK Lakshmipat University does. He believes this gave him a definite edge in the selection process for the highly competitive program.

“I am elated to bag this opportunity and can’t thank everyone associated with me for this. This experience will give me the skills and knowledge that I need to continue my research in graduate school. I hope to network with others in the scientific community and gain insight into what is expected of me academically and professionally as I continue my studies and start my career. This is a one-of-its-kind experience,” said Arman Singhal of JKLU.

The University of Florida (UF) is a top-ranked public research university located in Gainesville. It is home to 16 academic colleges and more than 150 research centres and institutes. It offers multiple graduates professional programs—including business administration, engineering, law, dentistry, medicine, pharmacy, and veterinary medicine—on one contiguous campus, and administers 123 master’s degree programs and 76 doctoral degree programs in eighty-seven schools and departments.

” JK Lakshmipat University offers college students a unique opportunity to study abroad.

This opens new opportunities for the students to gain in-demand skills and learn to work in different cultures with various faculty members which widen their perspectives to become better citizens and team players for tomorrow. ” said Dr. Sanjay Goel, Director, Institute of Engineering & Technology, JKLU.

JKLU has international tie-ups with top universities from countries like the USA, UK, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions to provide international exposure and experience to the students by studying in a different environment.