JK Lakshmipat University’s Student gets admission in MS program at University of Florida, Gainesville, USA

New Delhi, June 2021: JK Lakshmipat University’s final year BTech (CSE) student Arman Singhal, who was selected for a certificate program at the University of Florida, Gainesville, USA, has now been offered admission in their highly reputed MS program with a scholarship of USD 4,500/- for the program. The University of Florida, Gainesville, USA, has been named as the sixth-best public university in the USA.

The 21-year-old student has performed exceptionally well at the University of Florida, Gainesville, USA, where he was enrolled for his eighth semester as part of our student exchange MoU with UF. Pursuing his bachelor’s in computer science, Arman is fluent in multiple programming languages, including Java, Python, R, and some variants of SQL. He said that some of these languages are in high demand in the field, yet many universities don’t offer courses in them as JK Lakshmipat University does. He believes this gave him a definite edge in the selection process for the highly competitive program.

“I have scored a GPA of 3.91/4 in their courses, competing with their regular as well as several other exchange students from many other international universities. In fact, I scored the highest GPA among all the semester exchange students from several universities. I am elated and thankful to everyone that because of their prayers, I will spend my final semester at the University of Florida. This experience will give me the skills and knowledge that I need to continue my research,” said Arman Singhal of JKLU.

The University of Florida (UF) is a top-ranked public research university located in Gainesville. It is home to 16 academic colleges and more than 150 research centers and institutes. It offers multiple graduate professional programs—including business administration, engineering, law, dentistry, medicine, pharmacy, and veterinary medicine—on one contiguous campus, and administers 123 master’s degree programs and 76 doctoral degree programs in eighty-seven schools and departments

“We hope that in the future, many more JKLU students will take advantage of such high-quality higher education opportunities being made available to them. We have international tie-ups with top universities from countries like the USA, UK, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions to provide international exposure and experience to the students by studying in a different environment, ” said Dr. Sanjay Goel, Director, Institute of Engineering & Technology, JKLU.