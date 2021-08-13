JKBS Hosts Orientation Programme ‘ADHWAN’ for PGDM 2021-23 Batch

Delhi : JK Business School (JKBS), a leading Industry anchored Business School in India, recently conducted Orientation Programme ‘Adhwan’ for its newly joined PGDM 2021-23 batch on 7th August 2021. The annual orientation ceremony Adhwan takes place upon the completion of 100-days onboarding program ‘Buniyaad’ – an induction program to strengthen the basics of management and bridge gaps by bringing together students from diverse backgrounds on a common level of understanding before starting the PGDM program at JKBS. Buniyaad is conducted in 2 phases- Pre-Foundation and Foundation program. The program is enriched with sessions on leadership, lessons from Indian epics like Mahabharata, current affairs, company presentations, quizzes and many more. This year JKBS introduced LinkedIn Learning and many of the sessions were taken by the students online on this platform for enhanced training for their academics and placements. This new mode for learning has been a success with student participation and over 1000 plus courses taken on LinkedIn Learning which included writing professional emails, Excel for Managers, courses in Marketing, Branding and many more. JKBS students have of their own accord taken courses above what are the course requirements, which speak volumes about the quality of the foundation program curriculum. Buniyaad-2 consists of many interactions with the corporate world through online networking and meetings. Many activities such as Webinars and e-Talks with Founders, Industry Leaders, Philanthropists, Motivational Speakers, Technology Front-runners etc were conducted to keep students abreast with the changing times and to lay a platform to enable students to become thoughtful leaders and managers in the long run. Buniyad holds great significance for freshers and they eagerly look forward to ‘Adhwan’ to experience the real campus life. This year, JKBS organised ‘Adhwan’ the most awaited event of the academic session in a hybrid mode i.e. both physically and virtually.

JKBS officially welcomed the PGDM batch of 2020-22 during this ceremony, which started with lighting the lamp of knowledge followed by Saraswati Vandana and welcoming the chief guest of the day Mr. Vishal Sehgal, MD, Nischay EduCorp . After that, the day officially began with ‘Power of the JKBS Triedge’. With COVID-19, JKBS has now taken a streamlined approach with their Triedge mission statement – which will focus on Tech Savvy curriculum, Strong industry connect and Learning beyond academics. JKBS curriculum is now laid on outcome-based approach and problem based learning in order to harness the ‘higher-order thinking skills’ (HOTS). This will foster analytical and critical thinking abilities of students and help them make data-based decisions and inculcate cross-cultural perspectives so they can function seamlessly in a global business environment. Thus, our focus will be majorly on working on real-time projects with industry professionals to give students’ firsthand experience of the real-world scenarios.

The PGDM Batch of 2021-23 has a good diversity in the class. The academic mix has graduates ranging from various streams like engineering, commerce, humanities, science, and management. In terms of professional experience, the batch has a balance of fresh graduates as well as working professionals. Diversity in the domains of working professionals, academic background, and the geographical location of fresh graduates is expected to enrich the learning experience of the students within the classroom.

Addressing the occasion Prof (Dr) Sanjiv Marwah, Director, JK Business School said, “I whole-heartedly welcome the batch of PGDM 2021-2023 students who have braved uncertainty and volatility to get to this stage”. The last 1.5 years have been very tough for mankind. We are all learning about our new world, in real-time, and learning never stops at JK Business School (JKBS). As mentioned many-a-times, that online learning is not a mere replacement, it is here to stay. Thus, in the future, our curriculum will be heavily dependent on blended learning as it broadens the horizon and develops skill sets, and offers more variety so that students have more control over how they choose to structure their personal learning experience.”

Addressing the occasion Mr. Vishal Sehgal, MD, Nischay EduCorp, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the way industry works. The pandemic has thrown the working system around the world, in different kinds of sectors, into chaos. But it is, Technology that has kept the work afloat. Thus, the future belongs to those who will experiment, collaborate and leverage the power of technology”. He further added, “Constant reinvention is the mantra for success. I urge our future leaders to marry action with innovation for effective change.”