JKBS Hosts Orientation Programme“ADHWAN” for PGDM Batch 2020-22

JK Business School (JKBS), a leading B-School in the country and a member of the JK Organisation which has a legacy of 135+ years of contribution to the industry and education sector, recently conducted a 3-day Orientation Programme ‘Adhwan’for its newly joined PGDM batch on 10th -13 August 2020. The annual orientation ceremony Adhwan takes place upon the completion of 50-days onboarding program ‘Buniyaad’ – an induction program to strengthen the basics of managementand bridge gaps by bringing together students from diverse backgrounds on a common level of understandingbefore starting PGDM program at JKBS. Buniyaad is conducted in 2 phases- Pre-Foundation and Foundation program. This year JKBS used Google Classroomto conduct both the phases in whichconceptslikeSkill Development, Personality development, Economic Environment, Basic Statistics, Economics, Accountancy and Basic Computing were covered. Many activities such as Webinars and e-Talks with Founders, Industry Leaders, Philanthropists, Motivational Speakers, Technology Front-runners, etc were conducted to keep students abreast with the changing times and to Lay a platform to enable students to become thoughtful leaders and managers in the long run. Buniyad holds great significance for freshers and they eagerly look forward to ‘Adhwan’ to experience the real campus life. While organising a physical orientation programme might not be feasible owing to the current situation, to give the freshers an experience of campus life, this year, JKBS organised ‘Adhwan’ the most awaited event of the academic session virtually.

JKBS officially welcomed the PGDM batch of 2020-22 during this ceremony, which started with lighting the lamp of knowledge followed by Saraswati Vandana. During the first day, various insights on current industry trends were shared with the students in virtual mode to guide them through the abundant opportunities waiting for them. The programme concluded with academic, administrative and cultural clubs briefings.

Day 2 was dedicated to the ice-breaking session between 1st and 2nd year PGDM students; wherein the 2nd year students welcomed newcomers with open arms. Duringthis engaging session, various games were played along with energetic performances and experience sharing etc.

The third day of Adhwan marked the official start of the semester. JKBS employed best practices to make sure that students don’t miss out on education as well as campus life in the new academic year.

Prof (Dr) Sanjiv Marwah, Director, JK Business School on the occasion said, “In these prevalent times of COVID-19, the whole world is going through a tough time thus it is very important for students to utilize this time rather than being de-motivated. Staying abreast with the times and technology is a must as the future of education is largely dependent on the digital medium. We urge students to realize their full potential and explore the environment for better learning.”