JKBS invites applications for PGDM 2021-2023, Selection process to include Simulation Gaming to test management skills

Delhi NCR: JK Business School (JKBS), a leading B-School in the country anchored by JK Organization has opened its application for PGDM programme 2021-23. Candidates are requested to fill the application form in online format latest by 30 January 2021. JKBS is India’s first B-School to have introduced business simulation gaming as an important criterion with a weightage of 20% in the upcoming PGDM admission. It gives an opportunity to students to get into the shoes of business professionals and analyse their analytical skills, thinking and problem solving approach across various functional areas of business processes. While up until now the selection criterion of PGDM course was based on general aptitude tests, with the advancement in technology it is also about assessing the business acumen of candidates.

PGDM programme of JK Business School (JKBS) is approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of HRD, Govt. of India. The program lasts six trimesters, spread over two years, with a summer internship of two months in between the two years. It is a high rigour, content rich, and autonomous program, valued for being in sync with the dynamic requirements of the industry. Students graduating in this program are in great demand by the corporate as they are job-ready.

Eligibility & Admission Criteria

Minimum of 3 year bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with minimum 50% aggregate marks recognized by the Association of Indian Universities / University Grant Commission as eligible for post graduate studies in Management. Candidates appearing in the final year of their bachelor’s degree are also eligible, provided that they complete all formalities of their examinations before the month of September/as per University Date sheet. Such candidates, on selection, will be given provisional admission subject to successful passing or completion of the bachelor’s degree examination and submission of required documents in the admissions office. Non-fulfillment of the above condition will result in the cancellation of the provisional admission.

It is compulsory for students to appear in National Entrance Exams such as CAT/MAT/CMAT/ATMA/ XLRI/GMAT and their equivalent. The validity of such exams is for ONE year only.

Selection Procedure

The admission to JKBS Programs is carried out in two stages.

Stage 1: (Short listing): The short listing of candidates for WAT-GD-PI is done on the basis of Entrance Scores percentiles. The minimum cut-off percentile is decided based on the number of candidates to be shortlisted.

Stage 2: (WAT-GD-PI- MG): The shortlisted candidates go through the following process:

Written Analysis Test (WAT): Candidates have to submit a written analysis on the topic provided. The evaluation of WAT is done on two parameters (1) Analysis & Conceptual Clarity and (2) Grammar, Spelling & Presentation. Group Discussion (GD): Candidates have to discuss a particular topic in group discussion. The evaluation of GD is on two parameters: (1) Group Behavior (2) Content and Subject matter. In case of online Interview, the student is given an extempore topic. Personal Interview (PI): Thereafter candidates have to appear for a personal interview. The evaluation is done on three parameters: (1) Communication (2) Analytical Ability and (3) Personality Profile. In case of online Video Interviews, the candidate has to appear for three Personal Interviews. He/she needs to clear at least two PIs to successfully complete the selection process. Management Game (MG): Candidates will be provided credentials for the Management Game available on JKBS website. He/she will be required to play the game for one day. The focus will be to test the critical thinking, analytical ability, ability to understand and apply basic business concepts.

Prospectus and Application

A candidate is required to fill an application form for JKBS through its website www.jkbschool.org by paying a non- refundable fee of INR.1000 for PGDM. Alternatively, candidates can visit the link- apply.jkbschool.org/pg to apply directly.

Fee Structure

The fee structure for the course is INR 5, 99,100 and an INR 10,000 refundable security deposit.

Commenting on the PGDM program at JKBS, Prof (Dr.) Sanjiv Marwah, Director, JK Business School said, “JKBS provides an arena for exponential growth in all dimensions ranging from academics, industry-academia interface, sports, and cultural activities and so on for its students. The core pedagogy of JKBS involves hands-on experience by manoeuvring case studies, applications based on real industry data, live projects, and an extensive industry connect via industry veterans handling academic delivery. PGDM course at JKBS offers specialization modules to students for their development and makes them job ready candidates for leading MNCs and Corporates, as well as sharpens their entrepreneurial skills for a bright future ahead.”

The PGDM programme at JKBS prepares students for a rewarding career ahead. The two years course focuses on subjects like Finance, Marketing, Human resources, Business Analytics, Digital Marketing & Analytics, Logistics and Global business. Apart from this, the course encompasses soft and hard modules like Placement Preparatory Program Communicative English, Outbound Team Building Program, Industry Interaction, Personality and Soft Skills Development, Corporate Etiquettes, Entrepreneurship, Financial Planning for Young Investors, ERP / SAP Module, Six Sigma Certification, Project Management Skills, Digital Marketing. Reputed companies and MNCs visit the campus for placements and students are offered placement assistance through the corporate resource centre. The highest package for our PGDM graduates has been 12.4 lacs.