Join India’s leading MBA program in Real Estate Management at NMIMS SBM

Mumbai, 16 February 2023: NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) announces admissions open for MBA REM (Real Estate Management) 2023. This program is designed to create managers and leaders who understand the real estate sector’s dynamism and complexity.

The program is developed in collaboration with industry leaders from various subdomains of real estate, ensuring that students receive the most up-to-date and relevant education. The curriculum is designed to provide a strategic mix of industry experts and in-house faculties across real estate, finance, marketing, operations, strategy, technology management, civil, mechanical, electrical, and other management, and engineering disciplines. Guest sessions by industry experts and academic leaders form an integral part of the program, providing students with valuable insights and perspectives.

Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean of the School of Business Management at NMIMS, said, “With the advent of innovative concepts such as RERA Laws, Advanced Technology, Modern Materials, Financial Tools such as REITs and InvITs, and Sustainable Growth, the Indian Real Estate Industry is undergoing significant changes, particularly following the Covid-19 crisis. Through this program, coupled with a two-month summer internship, future managers and leaders will gain the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the dynamic and complex environment of the sector.”

In addition to classroom studies, students will work with organisations on curated live projects to help them understand the multiple aspects and stages of various real estate classes. The overseas study tour, a part of the curriculum, aims to enhance learning and understanding from international perspectives. Students will have the opportunity to gain exposure to world-class developments in the sector.

Dr. Alaknanda Menon, Program Chairperson, MBA Real Estate Management, said, “At our institution, we place a strong emphasis on providing a comprehensive understanding of the Real Estate sector to our students. By taking a holistic approach to teaching, we aim to equip our students with a well-rounded understanding of the industry. The Industry experts share their invaluable insights, experiences, and knowledge about the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the sector, which help our students to develop a deeper understanding of the industry and prepare them for a successful career in the Real Estate field.” According to Dr. Pravin Doshi, Committee Member and Program Mentor MBA REM, “Real Estate is an industry that is constantly changing and evolving, and it is our goal to prepare our students for future challenges. We strive to create leaders, entrepreneurs, and managers who are equipped to tackle any obstacle that comes their way. Through our comprehensive program structure, hands-on learning opportunities, and interactions with industry experts, we aim to empower our students to become successful professionals in the Real Estate sector.”

NMIMS, Mumbai School of Business Management, has been ranked amongst the top 100 global B-schools by Financial Times MIM Ranking 2022 and is known for its high-quality education and commitment to student success. With the real estate sector in India evolving, the MBA in Real Estate Management program is ideal for students looking to take advantage of the growing demand for adept real estate professionals.

Eligibility Details

● Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Architecture.

● Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University, preferably with 2 years of Work experience in Real estate.

● Candidates who have appeared for their final year degree examination can also apply; however, their admission will be provisional and will be confirmed only after producing the results.

● Submission of an AIU equivalence certificate to confirm eligibility for the program is mandatory for those candidates who have completed their Under-Graduation from overseas boards / Universities.

Selection Process

● Written Test followed by Personal Interview (Total 100 marks)

● A merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the Written test and Personal Interview.

● Candidates will be intimated regularly through call letters for test & PI on the website www.nmims.edu