Joint Audit Conclave on the theme of “Internal Audit: Business Risk Mitigator” organized by The Institute of Internal Auditors India Calcutta Chapter

Kolkata, 22, July 2023: The Institute of Internal Auditors India Calcutta Chapter organized the Joint Audit Conclave at the Taj Bengal on 21st and 22nd July 2023 on the theme of “Internal Audit: Business Risk Mitigator”. The program was inaugurated by Abhirup Sarkar. All the premier professional institutes ICAI, ICMAI, and ICSI recognized the event for allotment of CPE hours of credit. In the Conclave, the following subjects of contemporary importance was deliberated upon in various sessions like Internal Audit: Business Risk Mitigator, Use of Chat GPT, Technology in Service sector: controls and challenges, AI: blessing or challenge -Round Table, Changing profession: how professionals need to change, ESG & Effective Governance and 21st Century: India rising.

The list of eminent speakers include Mr Abhirup Sarkar, (Chairman, WB Financial Corporation), Ms Uma Prakash, (President IIA India), Mr Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal (Vice President ICAI,) Mr Manish Gupta (President ICSI), Dr. Ataur Rahman,(Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank), CA A P Jangid, Mr Saurav Mitra, (E D, IOCL), Mr Raj Mullick, (V P Reliance Industries Ltd.,) Mr Arup Sarkar,( Member Finance, DVC) and many more.

Mr.Suman Chaudhury, President, of IIA CC, said “The theme “Internal Audit-Business Risk Mitigator” is extremely relevant today in this age of disruptive technologies -all the major stakeholders are today greatly concerned about how to mitigate the risks of business to ensure continuing profitability and the Internal Auditor must answer that ask convincingly”.

Around 200 delegates attended the session. Several delegates reiterated the need for workshops to spread awareness about the new technologies like AI and Blockchain and how to apply those in Internal Audit. Mr Debshish Ghosh, Chair – Conference Committe, IIA India Calcutta Chapter said that the Institute is planning to conduct such workshops in the near future.