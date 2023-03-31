Kangaroo Kids Launches Summer Camp Programme for Young Learners

Mumbai, March 31, 2023: Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, India’s No 1 Premium International Preschool Brand, has announced the roll out of its Summer Camp Programme, “Hands on, Minds on” for children to engage in fun physical and mental activities to engage them in active learning and make mindful memories.

Every year, Kangaroo Kids launches its summer camp for little campers to participate in various productive activities, which also help children in exploring their hobbies, making new friends, learning something creative and forming a daily routine during the summer holidays. The 8-10 days’ camp, which runs for about 2 hours a day, is aimed at helping children carve out their interests and help them with a smooth transition for the new academic year.

The Kangaroo Kids Summer Camp is the place for kids to explore various exciting activities such as makerspace, sensory play, dance and drama, guided play as well as stories and songs. Makerspace enables children to try their hands at creating unique artworks, while sensory play provides them with different sensory experiences to stimulate their brain for better learning capabilities. Dance and drama will help kids explore their creative side and help them conquer their fears in expressing themselves in public places. Children will also get to take part in guided play, an open-ended and active engagement within a prepared environment, besides singing along and shaking a leg to a curated selection of rhymes, songs and stories.

Active learning engages children more deeply with the information and skill at hand, while hands-on learning stimulates all the senses, allowing the child to become fully immersed in the experiences.