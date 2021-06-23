Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences hosted Toy Hackathon grand finale

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS) is a nodal centre for hosting Toycathon 2021 Grand Finale, an event conducted by Govt. of India to promote indigenous toy industry. Based on PM Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’ in the toy industry, the Ministry of Education with support from AICTE is organizing this multi-track nation-wide inter-ministerial toycathon. Around 18 teams from different parts of India are participating at the Karunya Nodal Centre.

The inaugural function for the nodal centre was conducted online on 22 June 2021 at 8 a.m.. Welcome address was given by Dr KRS Krishnan, Professor & Director (Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship), KITS. The inaugural address for Toycathon 2021 was inaugurated by Dr Mannar Jawahar, Vice Chancellor of Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences gave the inaugural address of Toycathon 2021.

Prof. Austin Davis, National Institute of Design, Gandhi Nagar gave a special talk in which he portrayed how games go beyond entertainment and improve people’s lives. He showcased an array of excellent indigenious games developed from local materials and innovative ways for developing games using technology and design. Er S Balram, CEO, SCTIMST-TIMED, Trivandrum was the chief guest. He explained that toys have been used throughout human existence. Certain toys from Indus valley civilizations are also still in vogue in different forms even today. Toys have changed forms with technological innovations and it still is relevant as an educational tool and to maintain social relevance.

The event was coordinated by Er. Vinodh Ewards, Head (Karunya Innovation and Design Studio) with a team of faculty members and students. The Pro Vice Chancellor Dr E J James, faculty members and students also participated in the inaugural function.

This function was followed by a national level inauguration by Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Hon’ble Minister for Woman and Child Development and Textiles, in which Chairman AICTE and senior officials from Central Government participated.

The Toycathon 2021 is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Education in coordination with five other Ministries viz: Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ministry of Textiles. Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell at All India Council for Technical Education is acting as nodal agency for organizing Toycathon 2021.

The inter-ministerial Toycathon focuses on conceptualizing new and innovative toys using local materials which are economical, affordable, safe, environment friendly, with exceptional high quality for both Indian and global markets. Around 14130 teams have submitted 17770 different ideas on innovative toys based on themes like Education, Indian History, Culture and Moral values, Social and Human values, Psychological Development, Agricultural Implements and Tools, and Knowledge about India.

The hackathon was initially conceptualised in two formats i.e., Physical Toycathon for Physical Toys and Digital Toycathon for Digital Toys. Owing to the safety of students and participants the Physical Toycathon has been postponed and now only Digital Hackathon is being conducted from 22nd June 2021 to 24th June 2021 due to prevailing Covid 19 pandemic.

The digital Toycathon has received a phenomenal response from enthusiastic innovators and now 1567 selected teams will be participating virtually through 85 Nodal Centres.

During the grand finale the selected teams will virtually present their toys in front of a Jury panel of Experts from premier institutes. The teams will receive mentoring from experts during the hackathon and teams will have to improve their toys/games as per expert suggestions.

Toycathon will not only connect young minds to national institutions, this premier Hackathon for innovation in the toy industry will also instil the spirit of inquiry, critical thinking, and life skill learning.