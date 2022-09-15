Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences to host Water Summit – India (WSI 2022)

Water Summit – India (WSI 2022)

Coimbatore, 17 September 2022

KARUNYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES

Scientific conservation and management of freshwater resources has been the focus of scientists, policy-makers, academicians, water managers and other stakeholders, due to over-exploitation of fresh water, deterioration of surface and ground water, scarcity and water stress, and water quality threats experienced in most semi-arid and arid zones of India. The intensity of this challenge has been further enhanced by climate change as manifested by the recent extreme hydrological events. The need for awareness among the stakeholders and formulation of strategies and policies to encounter this grim situation have been well realized by all concerned.

It is in this context, that Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), a Deemed University is organizing a Water Summit in Coimbatore on Saturday, the 17th of September 2022. Focus on water, a socially relevant domain has been the commitment of Karunya, as it is one of the thrust areas of research along with food, healthcare and sustainable energy. In 2008, a Water Institute was established in KITS to address water problems in the region through academic activities, research, consultancy, product development, extension and community outreach. The institution has half a dozen technology missions dealing with different facets of water management and projects are being implemented with specific objectives, scope and timeline. These initiatives have resulted in the publication of several good quality research papers, patents, processes, skilled manpower and water management models. Activities related to ‘Water for Community’ has been identified as the Distinctiveness of Karunya, which was highly commended by the Peer Team of NAAC that awarded the highest grade of A++ to the University, in August 2022.

The timing of this Water Summit coincides with the 60th birthday celebrations of Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, the Hon’ble Chancellor of KITS, who as a visionary, conceived the four focal areas of research as one of the significant missions of Karunya.

Twenty renowned experts from across the country representing diverse academic and research organizations, industry, Government and NGO outfits will participate in the Water Summit India (WSI 2022) – to be held at ITC Welcomhotel at Coimbatore on 17th September 2022 from 09:30 am – 05:00 pm. Short presentations for 10 – 12 minutes by each expert in their area of specialization, highlighting the future course of action in solving the water management problems of our country, will help in bringing out a Vision Document for the future. The Vision Document shall highlight innovative, novel and practical suggestions in formulating policies and evolving strategic plans for implementation to face the challenges in the water sector of different hydro-ecological zones of India. The ‘Coimbatore Declaration’ is expected to be an eye-opener for policy-makers, researchers and water managers to the problems arising out of over-exploitation, water stress and scarcity, water quality deterioration and water-related health problems in different areas of the country and shall recommend solutions to tide over the challenges and crisis.