KDEM partners with The Hebrew University, Israel to Launch ‘The Innovation Management Course’

Bengaluru, April 06th, 2022: The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) is continuing to act as a catalyst for innovation with its newest partnership with The Hebrew University, Israel to launch a distinctive Innovation Management Course, a virtual training program on innovations and entrepreneurship. As per the association, KDEM and The Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Israel is hosting its first program spanning over five days that includes 10 sessions across topics such as incubation, disruptive innovation, funding, best practices, acceleration models, sustainability and technology.

The announcement comes at a time when a twelve-member delegation consisting of officers from the Israel National Defence College is visiting Karnataka as part of their academic curriculum.

Speaking at the momentous launch of the training program, Dr. Aswathnarayan C.N. said, “Israel has a very mature ecosystem of innovation, technology and start-ups and it is already known for its prowess in cybersecurity and research & development. Karnataka as a whole and Bengaluru in particular being the innovation hub of India makes it relevant for Israel and Karnataka to forge a strong collaboration and build an ecosystem that inspires, motivates and facilitates growth. I am positive that KDEM will be a robust knowledge and networking bridge that will benefit both India and Israel.

The program is expected to be conducted by experts in Fintech, Business Administration, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, economy such as Prof. Yigal Newman, Prof. Dan Galai, Mr. Saul Orbach, Dr. Sharon Arieli, Dr. Pablo Kizelsztein among others.

Shri B V Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission said, “The genesis of the KDEM falls back on the need to build a start-up ecosystem for the state that goes beyond Bengaluru and map emerging clusters to build a spoke shore strategy that contributes to the nation’s digital economy. Israel places innovation and technology very high on its agenda and given the relationship both the countries share, will be mutually beneficial in harnessing talent and making a mark on the global platform. We received a rousing response from Israel at the Bengaluru Tech Summit and the Innovation Management Course was a natural progression to build a robust and skilled workforce in order for Karnataka to become an innovation hub. We welcome our learned delegates to India and look forward to understanding the Israel Model and identify opportunities for growth through mutual collaboration.”

Welcoming the delegation on the eve of the launch of the Innovation Management Course, Shri Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission said, “It is important to acknowledge an innovation economy to create a global impact. Israel is known for its ability to transform start-ups to make them viable and competitive and is a hotbed of pioneering technologies. Together with The Hebrew University, we are looking at building a strong network and partnership to upskill our engineering and technology professionals from clusters for an ecosystem that is sustainable, innovative and one that builds the nation’s economy.”

Commenting on the unique proposition, David Keynan, Vice Chairman FIICC said “The new program will support a well-integrated collaborative development of the innovation and start-up ecosystem in the state of Karnataka. We strongly believe that the role of the Government is critical in fostering innovation, and this new association with the Hebrew University is uniquely positioned to deliver best practices of the matured Israeli start-up eco-system to the innovators and entrepreneurs here, thus ensuring upscaling, up-gradating and innovation at a more global scale.” Simultaneously KDEM had appointed David Keynan, as an adviser to assist KDEM with the Israeli relations.

Sponsored entirely by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, the Innovation Management Course will allow participants to build an in-depth understand of innovation practices in sectors such as Agro-tech, FinTech, Aerospace, Defence, EV, Semiconductors, among others. Participants will also be part of various mentorship session and interactions to understand the gaps in the existing ecosystem and the role of clusters in building sustainable innovation ecosystems. The participants will be certified at the end of the course.