Keeping up with the legacy of commendable results, GIIS Noida’s class XII students achieve meritorious score in CBSE 2021 exams

Noida: CBSE announced the results of class XII 2021 batch today and the students of Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida achieved commendable results. Board examination for class XII were deferred and ultimately cancelled in the month of June, 2021 owing to the COVID pandemic. Student safety was prioritised and to ensure a fair and inclusive evaluation methodology, a well thought through assessment procedure was adopted in consultation with academic experts and authorities. The evaluation metrics consisted of a student’s class Xth board results, Class XI marks, Class XII internal scores and class XII pre-board results/internal evaluation.

The cohort has achieved outstanding results this year with a 100% pass percentage across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams. The students of batch 2020-2021 were the second batch of Grade XII graduating from GIIS Noida. Number of students scoring above 90% with respect to last year have trebled & about 50% students have scored 80% and above this year.

Aditya Chandra topped this year with 95.4%, while Archit Trivedi and Akshat Sharma secured second and third rank with 92% and 91.6% respectively. All three toppers are from the science stream.

Commenting on the performance of the students, Mr. Ganesh Sharma, Principal, Global Indian International School (GIIS) Noida said, “Class XII is the stepping stone for a student’s career journey and the year 2020-2021 was exceptionally difficult for the student community owing to uncertainties caused by COVID-19. From too many changes in the ecosystem, to uncertainty of timelines and procedures of board exams and preparation for entrance exams simultaneously – the students had to go through added stress at all stages. The teachers and parents extended the much needed support and encouragement to the students throughout this period. Considering the crucial situation, I am glad that our students displayed immense maturity and remained resilient and optimistic. We wish them all the best for their future.”

Class XII is a key milestone in a student’s academic journey as it forms the basis of future vocational learning and career choices. Admissions in the undergraduate courses across India and abroad are dependent on these results, which will allow students and their parents to prepare for entrance examinations and finalise admission in their college / university / course of choice. Playing the critical role of bridging the knowledge and counselling gap for students while they transition from school to universities, GIIS has been organizing a series of webinars where students got an opportunity to interact with the best-in-class global and Indian universities to explore admission possibilities and understand processes and protocols in detail and prepare for associated formalities.