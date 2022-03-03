Kellogg Launches First-ever Executive Education Certificate Program to upskill Indian professionals in Digital Marketing

Mumbai, March 03, 2022: Kellogg Executive Education at Northwestern University, ranked #1 for marketing by U.S. News & World Report (2022) and acclaimed for having 19 alumni serving as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, has launched a 36-week online Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing program. This is the first-ever executive education program from Kellogg in collaboration with Eruditus in India. The program has been launched to meet the increasing demand for trained, well-rounded digital marketers who can deliver growth and marketing ROI in this rapidly expanding domain.

In today’s dynamic digital world, marketing is so much more than “digital marketing.” It’s a discipline driven by data, scaled through automation, and optimized by analytics – all while maintaining a customer-centric focus. There is a strong demand for marketers who can navigate this evolving field. Facebook now has 320 million active users in India —more than it does in the U.S. — making India the country with its largest user base. The McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) report says that the digital economy can unlock productivity and create 60-65 million new jobs by 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has also boosted the importance of digital marketing, with businesses across industries and sizes realizing the need for talented marketers who are industry-ready with the evolving digital trends.

The Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Marketing program provides holistic, hands-on learning to senior and mid-career professionals with over ten years of work experience, eager to align their organization’s marketing strategy with business goals, understand customers better, leverage new marketing opportunities, and drive process improvement. This cutting-edge program is taught by Prof. Mohanbir Sawhney, a Kellogg professor who is a globally recognized scholar, teacher, consultant, and speaker in business innovation, modern marketing, enterprise analytics. The program will also include industry and subject matter experts. The program consists of 20 modules and includes hands-on learning through software tools, real-world case studies and industry examples, a capstone project, marketing simulations, and certifications to ensure an up-to-date comprehensive understanding of digital marketing. The industry-aligned curriculum includes cutting-edge modules such as Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), Marketing Automation and AI, and Brand Storytelling in a Digital World, amongst others. Upon successfully completing the program, participants will receive a digital certificate of completion from Kellogg Executive Education.

Leading Kellogg faculty, Professor Mohanbir Sawhney, said, “It is estimated that 70% of the global population will be connected to the internet by 2026, and the number of active Indian web users alone will reach 666 million by 2023. Kellogg has prepared generations of experienced marketing executives for greater executive responsibilities by bringing a distinctive point of view to marketing theory and practice. We are excited to launch this 36-week online program that combines the academic rigor you expect from a world-class business school with real-life case studies and best practices — a combination that we believe is unique in the marketplace.”

Commenting on the launch, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC (Consumer), Eruditus, said, “According to a LinkedIn survey in 2021, ‘digital marketer’ was ranked as one of the top ten jobs in the year, and hiring for digital marketing grew nearly 33% year-over-year. Today, almost all businesses are leveraging digital marketing techniques to cope with the rise in popularity of online shopping, social media content, work-from-home, and other forms of remote engagement that have revolutionized marketing. We realized the skills gap for experienced and upskilled all-rounder digital marketers who can lead business success in India. Kellogg is ranked number 1 globally in the marketing domain, and this collaboration would help Indian professionals to learn from the best and manage high-impact digital campaigns that connect, engage, and convert digitally-savvy leads into consumers and brand advocates.”

The program starts on March 31, 2022, and has a fee of INR 2,62,500 + GST, with flexible payment options and discounts for multiple enrollments. The program is offered through Eruditus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering digital-first, seamless learning, and a high engagement experience. Visit the program page for more details, and interested applicants should apply by March 8, 2022, to avail a discount of INR 13,125 + GST on the program fee.