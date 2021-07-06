Khabri launches Audio Courses for Govt Job Preparation to benefit 50 Million Aspirants

Being a knowledge platform, Khabri has always been a go-to for aspirants who are preparing for government job exams. To further enhance the chances for students to qualify their exam, Khabri, India’s leading audio based knowledge platform in a local language, has now launched audio courses in Hindi. Through these audio courses, the platform envisions helping more than 50 million students across India.

These courses have been prepared by eminent teachers from around the country’s Hindi speaking belt such as UP, MP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi/NCR, J&K, and more. The newly launched audio courses have been designed for top government competitive exams including SSC CGL, CHSL, Banking, RRB, State exams, to name a few.

Khabri’s audio content covers all the subjects that are required to be prepared for government competitive exams. These include History, Geography, Politics, Science, English, Reasoning, Computers, DI, Hindi, Current Affairs, Static GK, and Maths. The duration of courses ranges from 4 to 100+ hours.

The courses will be available in various formats like Complete Courses, Short Courses, Crash Courses, Topic Courses, and Revision Courses. Cost of these courses starts from Rs. 49 and currently the most expensive course is Rs. 299.

Speaking on the launch, Pulkit Sharma, Co Founder and ceo of Khabri said, “We have launched these Audio Courses with an intent of democratizing the Government Jobs Exam preparation across Hindi speaking markets, by keeping the course prices highly affordable, starting from as low as Rs. 49 without compromising on the quality of teacher or content. We have also planned these courses in a way that courses by top teachers from every region will be available on our platform, so that Khabri users can access the courses in their local dialect/language. This will make learning not just more effective but will also reduce the cognitive effort for the users.”

Till date, these teachers have been teaching only in offline coaching institutes and are experts in their respective subjects. Khabri is tapping their expertise and providing a platform for them to restart their career as online teachers/facilitators. The platform is offering an easy-to-use creator app that can be conveniently accessed by teachers on their mobiles, eliminating the need of any high end or additional equipment and technical knowhow of audio editing/technology.

Besides helping the students to prepare for their respective government jobs exams, the platform is also focusing on each student’s overall well-being by bringing out Motivational, Knowledge and other Professional courses based on varied topics like ‘How to Study More Effectively’, or ‘Develop a Winner’s Attitude’. A few others include ‘Improve Your Spoken English’, ‘Learn a New Language, One Sentence a Day’, ‘How to Write a Resume’ or ‘How to be an Entrepreneur’ etc.