KIET Group of Institutions makes excellent contribution to Chikankari industry

New Delhi: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University along with ‘One District and One Product, Government of Uttar Pradesh jointly organized the ODOP Hackathon 2021, in which KIET Group of Institution Mr Sachin Rathore, Assistant Professor & Faculty advisor – won the first place for his remarkable work while their students, Deepanshu and Divyansh were also awarded.

Preeminent leading personalities including IAS Navneet Sehgal, Chief Commissioner Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), Professor Vinay Pathak, Vice-Chancellor, AKTU Lucknow marked their presence as the Guests of Honour.

Prof. Rathore was awarded for his unique idea of designing a workstation as per the Indian woman anthropometry standards, illumination level, and Covid- 19 SOP. He endeavoured to create better work and a healthy work environment for artisans to help them increase productivity.

Deepanshu and Divyansh developed a stamping machine that could increase the quality and production rate of the Chicken Kari Industry. This stamping machine could be operated both by electric power and by hand.

Col. (Prof.) A. Garg, Director, KIET Group of Institutions, Ghaziabad, Delhi-NCR, and Dr Manoj Goel, Joint Director of the institute gave their warm wishes and congratulated both the teams for their great efforts and achievements. They quoted how the institute always motivates its students and faculty to enhance their design thinking skills. To achieve the aim of becoming Atamnirbhar Bharat, Digital India and ShashaktBharatour students are already using well-equipped laboratories like design, biomechanics, IoT, SAE and others at the campus which assist the students in designing and developing new products, systems, and services.