KIIT College of Education honored for “Excellent Teacher Education Institute

Gurugram: KIIT College of Education, Gurugram was honored with “Excellent Teacher Education Institute” for excellent work done in the education field and outstanding research in educational services at 16th National and 6th International CMAI ICT & Electronics World Communication Awards 2021 ceremony which was held online.

Prof. (Dr.) SS Agarwal (Director General, KIIT) received the award from Prof. NK Goel (President CMAI Association of India) during the online program organized by CMAI ICT World Communication Summit and Awards.

Prof. (Dr.) SS Agarwal expressed his happiness and thanked the entire faculty who are part of KIIT stating that without their support we couldn’t have made this possible.

Neelima Kamrah, Registrar of KIIT said, “We are happy that KIIT College received an Excellent Teacher Educational Institute Award for our continuous efforts towards a better education system. This award is motivational for strengthening our Institute to perform better in every aspect of new opportunity.”

The purpose of CMAI NTA ICT World Communication Awards for the last 15 years is most sought after prestigious industry awards to identify, acknowledge, and recognize outstanding contributions to the field of Education and are known to provide greater encouragement and impetus to the upcoming generation.