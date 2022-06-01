KiiT International School becomes the only school from Odisha to win at Toycathon

May 2022, Bhubaneswar, The revered founder of KiiT International School, Shri Achyuta Samanta, has always inspired and encouraged the youth to think outside the box. This motivation has led to an immense achievement for the school. A game, ‘Untold Stories’, designed by Shree Roy, a 10th Grade student of KiiT International School, has been selected as one of the top 7 winning games at Toycathon, an inter-ministerial initiative of GOI, in association with AICTE.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School said, “This is an extremely proud moment for KiiT International School family. I congratulate Shree for her endeavours. This is an accomplishment not just for her but the entire school. We always nurture our students to think beyond their textbooks and take interest in activities outside their classroom. I am glad that this morale-boosting has steered us to achieve this great honour. I firmly believe that these leaders of tomorrow can drive us towards a better tomorrow with proper education and guidance.”

Shree’s game ‘Untold Stories’ is a multiplayer game where one must answer questions about India’s heritage to move on to the next level. With this game, Shree intended to revive the art and culture of India. With modernization and technology, most youngsters are glued to their smartphones and the internet. Shree designed this game with the help of the school’s research wing, Inspiron, in a pursuit to move them away from this exposure while enhancing their knowledge on India’s art, history, and culture. From over 14 lakh online entries, 200 games were chosen for the physical edition of Toycathon. Untold stories was the only winner from Odisha among the top 7 felicitated games.