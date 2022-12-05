KIIT International School concludes National Children’s Literary Fest 2022 on a bright note 

Bhubaneswar, 5 December 2022: The 8th National Children’s Literary Festival 2022 of KiiT International School was kicked off on 3rd December in the presence of actor and director Nandita Das, author, and storyteller Jeeva Raghunath and author Ravinder Singh. Novelist Ruskin Bond, who conceptualised the festival joined the event virtually during the course of the event.

On the first day of National Children’s Literary Fest 2022, Raghunath shared a story imitating different sounds which was well-appreciated by students who joined her during her brief storytelling session. Kolkata-born author Ravinder Singh, who was raised in Odisha and joined as a software engineer at a firm in Bhubaneswar before moving elsewhere, was ecstatic about coming back to his hometown to participate in the festival. Celebrity dance troop MJ 5 performed at the end of the day. The second day saw the participation of Indian cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan among the dignitaries. The concluding day ended with the performance of singer Gajendra Verma.

Dr. Monalisa Bal, Chairperson of KIIT International School commented, “I have been associated with KIIT for the past 15 years, and this year KIIT International School Lit Fest completes its journey of eight years which has been possible because of the teamwork and planning of the entire team for more than the years we have been organising the festival. The presence of prestigious authors every year and without support from veteran author Ruskin Bond sir this would not have been a smooth work for us. We hope to continue doing so the same in the decades to come successfully.”