KIIT World School celebrates International Yoga Day online

Gurgaon: KIIT World School Sohna Road celebrated International Yoga day for students virtually, wherein yoga coach Sonia Khanna started the session by reciting Gayatri Mantra followed by various asanas. Warm-up exercises were performed by the students and teachers and the importance of these was also explained simultaneously.

While sharing the importance of International Yoga day, Yoga coach Sonia Khanna said, “Yoga is very beneficial in everyone’s life, it should be practiced by each individual to keep their life balanced, healthy, and fit.”



On this occasion, Principal Neelima Kamrah shared the importance and need of practicing yoga to stay fit and healthy. She added that the celebration of International Yoga Day was a reminder to incorporate yoga into everyday routine to enjoy a happy life and reduce the effects of stress and other physical ailments.

The virtual event was performed for making students stay physically and mentally fit in COVID pandemic situation and for telling the importance of International Yoga Day started by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi.