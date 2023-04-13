KIIT World School hosted orientation programme

Gurugram: KIIT Global School conducted an orientation programme for parents of students enrolled in the forthcoming academic year 2023–2024. The occasion was graced by life coach and author Meenu Chopra and Charu Bajaj, CEO of Skills and You. The event’s theme, “Partnership,” put a major emphasis on creating an alliance between parents, educators, and the school community.

During the event, parents were briefed about school policies, rules & regulations, and curriculum. Meenu Chopra, a life coach, and author provided guidance on raising children well while emphasizing the importance of parents serving as home educators. She also elaborated on several approaches to providing a child with love and care in order to lay a solid foundation for a great future. Whereas Charu Bajaj, CEO of Skills and You, stressed the significance of children gaining skills at a young age. Various cultural programs were also presented by the students.