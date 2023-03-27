KIIT World School Junior commemorate graduation ceremony for kindergartens

Gurgaon: KIIT World School junior celebrated graduation day for the young, enthusiastic students for their outstanding performance during the academic year 2022–2023. The occasion was graced by Dr. Suman Bishnoi (MBBS and MD Gynecology) and Brigadier Devendra Singh Yadav (Sena Medal recipient).

The program began with a dance performance by kindergarten girls, whose enthusiasm and deft dancing set the tone for the event. The audience was mesmerized by pre-nursery kids as they bounced and danced to the tune of the wild frog and chicken song. After receiving their certificates while wearing graduation gowns and crowns, the young students were congratulated for finding creative ways to demonstrate their abilities. The program’s major draw was a presentation of beautiful poetries by the pupils.

Principal of KIIT World School, Neelima Kamrah, said, “The feeling of progressing from one stage to another provides a person the impression of being more knowledgeable and confident than before. As the learners progress through the second level, they become more accountable.”

Further, she added, the goal of the graduation ceremony is to build self-confidence and a sense of responsibility in the students, as well as to inspire future kids to strive for this level. On this occasion, the whole atmosphere became more colorful with the stage program, music, and dance songs presented by the students.