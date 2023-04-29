KIIT World School launch Sports Academy

GURUGRAM– KIIT World School has launched its new sports academy in APS Sports. The sports academy is Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for students to enhance their athletic skills. The occasion was graced by Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat – Wazirpur Sher Singh Chauhan. B.R. Kamrah, chairman of KIIT World School, and Principal, Neelima Kamrah were also present.

The school’s APS sports academy has a team of experienced and qualified coaches and trainers. Includes facilities for various sports such as basketball, football, cricket, tennis, and athletics. The academy also features a gymnasium, a swimming pool, and a sports science lab to help students develop their physical and mental abilities. The academy aims to offer professional training to students who aspire to pursue a career in sports and recreational opportunities for students who enjoy sports as a hobby.

Neelima Kamrah Principal of KIIT World School said, “KIIT World School believes that sports education is critical for students’ overall development, which is why the school has invested in providing its sports academy with the best resources and facilities available. We believe that sports education is as important as academic education, and we are thrilled to provide our students with a world-class facility to help them develop their skills.”