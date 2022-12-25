KIIT World School organises Christmas carnival

A Christmas carnival was organized by KIIT World School. The event was graced by Aditi Anand, Sr. Communication Specialist at SAP, Shakti Khanna, Social entrepreneur, and Charu Bajaj, CEO of Skills and You. Chairman of KIIT World School, B.R Kamrah, CEO Anshuman Kamrah and Principal Neelima Kamrah with other faculty members were also present there.

During the event, the students led everyone on a world tour to illustrate how Christmas is observed in various parts of the world. African, Hawaiian, Spanish, Japanese, and Mexican music, as well as some Christmas carols, had the students tapping their feet. A variety of game booths, including Santa’s Challenge, Pirate and the Treasure Ball, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding the Magic Number, Frozen Ice Hockey, were set up for the kids to explore their desires. The kids were also drawn in by the selfie corner and the tattoo-making activities.

Neelima Kamrah, Principal of KIIT World School, said, “The purpose of Christmas is to spread love, joy, and fraternity. It is a celebration shared by all religions, not just one. The real spirit of the Christmas festival is to banish evil, being full of kindness, and encourage goodwill toward one another. As a result, we all should share love in the world.”