KIIT World School organized an Environment Summit virtually for students

Gurugram: KIIT World School celebrated World Earth Day virtually with the motto of saving the earth through planting more and more trees. It has the aim to reduce the COVID situation and increase the oxygen level through the organized virtual occasion. There was an Interschool competition for students for showing their creative skills as per the program.

The competition was organized for the students to showcase their talent in the ‘Musical Earth Saver’ where the participants from various schools have to produce a beautiful message through one- minute video either through rap or jingle on 3R’s reduce, recycle, reuse. Many participants have prepared a presentation on their Inspirational Environmentalist where they are supposed to speak about Environmentalist. The schools that participated in the competitions were DAV Public School, Sector – 49, KIIT World School Sector 46, Delhi Public School, Maruti Kunj, Summer Field School DLF Phase 1, St. Xavier High School Sector 49, St. Angel School Sector 45, KIIT World School Sohna Road, Lotus Valley International School, Mount Olympus, and KIIT World School Pitampura.

Neelima Kamarah, Principal of KIIT World School, made the children aware of keeping the environment safe. She said, ”In the pandemic situation people are facing a lot of oxygen problems due to lack of trees on earth, we should maintain its greenery and cleanliness. The usage of natural resources should be in a proper manner to save and protect our earth from bad elements or pollution.”