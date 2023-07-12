KIIT World School Organizes Plantation Drive

Gurugram: KIIT World School, Sohna Road, conducted a successful plantation drive for students. The plantation drive was organized with the aim of raising environmental awareness and the importance of environmental conservation in students. The occasion was graced by Sh. DV Taneja, Environment chairman of Lion’s Club, Founder chairman Sh. BR Kamrah, Vice chairman Dr. Harsh kamrah, Principal Dr. Neelima kamrah, along with Headmistress Ms.Rashmi Srivastava.

During the event students actively participated in planting saplings of Ashoka, Ficus, Tulsi, Guava, Arjun, Kari leaves across the school premises. The students engaged in activities such as digging, planting, and watering the saplings. This helped students to understand the importance of biodiversity and the importance of trees in their lives and how trees help in reducing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and act as natural air filters.