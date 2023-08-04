KIIT World School student Anushka got selected for Inspire Award for Automatic Garbage Collector Project

Gurgaon: Anushka, an exceptional class 6 student from KIIT World School, has attained a remarkable achievement as she is chosen for the prestigious Inspire Award. The award, presented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation, recognizes outstanding creative projects.

Anushka’s project has been acknowledged at the national level, and her model will be showcased at the upcoming Parivartan Utsav to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President of India will felicitate the selected students with the award during the event.

Anushka’s innovative project, titled “Automatic Garbage Collector,” has been chosen with the esteemed Standard Award. Her project addresses a significant issue related to litter and waste management. Anushka observed that in areas where the garbage collector’s schedule is irregular or when households are unable to dispose of waste due to unavailability, residents often keep their dustbins outside their homes. Consequently, stray animals, especially cows, consume harmful garbage, leading to unfortunate deaths and the spread of diseases.

Explaining the working of her model, Anushka described that the dustbin would be designed with two compartments – one on the top and the other at the bottom. When waste is dumped into the top compartment, a sensor automatically locks it, and the garbage collector can retrieve the waste from the lower compartment. This ingenious technology offers an effective solution to the pressing issue of litter and waste management.

The central government launched the Inspire Award standard scheme with the aim of fostering students’ interest in science and technology. Under this scheme, selected students receive a cash prize of 10,000 rupees. The Inspire Awards Standard Scheme is open to students in classes 6th to 10th from all recognized government and private schools across the country.