Kitabee launches a unique module to provide best quality training for CAT aspirants at home

Delhi, 21st August 2020: Kitabee Education Services that offers cost-effective, practical as well as time-tested solutions for students, have now announced virtual training modules for aspiring students for CAand other MBA entrance exams. The online modules have been meticulously designed to provide crucial study resources, mock tests and live classes to help students to secure exceptional scores in the upcoming CAT 2020 exam and other B-school admission tests. The last batch for CAT 2020 aspirants will be starting from 20th August 2020.

In an attempt to introduce feasible and innovative pedagogical solutions for students, Kitabee has curated a step-by-step test system that helps students acquire the skills to crack the best results in MBA entrance exams. The pandemic outbreak has led to many students in a state of confusion and misery as they do not have the scope of learning from leading experts on the subjects of their interests. Kitabee has taken to address the challenges being faced by students by bringing the best teachers from the domain at the convenience of being at home and learning from the masters directly.

All the digital training classes have been carefully designed to strengthen talented students and provide exposure to proven pedagogy, high-quality study material and a step-test system that gently fosters a student’s skill while preparing them to score well in exams.

Neraj Kumar Naiyar, Founder of Kitabee and IIT Alumnus added, “We are now entering an unprecedented era of education that will challenge the way we have practised teaching until now. We pride ourselves on our commitment to our students, our integrity and professionalism. Delivering outstanding results each year, we have been able to help numerous students to pursue MBA from their dream colleges”.

Kitabee is also introducing a special webinar where Mr. Neraj Naiyar (IIT alumni) will be talking about strategies for cracking CAT in the time frame of 100 days. This includes helping students with daily study schedules to suggestions on approaches while taking mocks. The webinar will end with a Q&A session where doubts and confusions are addressed for better clarity on various aspects of a subject.