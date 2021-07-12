KL Deemed to be University achieves highest-ever placement offers; secures 3,200+ corporate offers

Mumbai, 12 July 2021: KL Deemed to be University, one of the leading universities in the country for graduation and higher education, has announced that the university has secured its highest-ever placement offers of 3,200+ so far from eminent corporates for its students from B.TECH, M.TECH, MBA, BBA and B.Sc courses. Despite the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic, the university worked closely with the HR officials of the corporates to achieve this landmark by placing all the registered students who have qualified for placements. With an early placement drive as a strategic move, the university has maintained its record of securing ever-increasing placements consistently. The University, with its distinctive academia, coupled with state-of-the-art infrastructure, has proved to be an enticing destination for recruiters. The highest package secured through the campus placement drive was INR 25 lakh per annum (LPA).

KL Deemed to be University has achieved a new milestone in campus recruitments this year with the highest pay package offered. The highest pay package recorded a jump of 150%, while the average salary package witnessed 35% increase in the last 4 years.

KL Deemed to be University has several industry-academia partnership programs which played a crucial role during the placement season. The students were imparted internship training for 6 months at international companies from Germany, Japan, USA and Taiwan. Companies visiting the campus have increased to 267 from 153 in 2017-18. Prominent recruiters from IT, BFSI, Consultancy, E-commerce, Automobile among other industries, like ServiceNow, Flipkart, HP, Hyundai, Vodafone, KPMG, Naukri.com, Bharati Airtel, BYJU’S, HCL Technologies, CISCO Systems, ICICI Bank, Accenture, L&T, Virtusa, Goldman Sachs Inc., Amazon, Deloitte, Infosys, TCS, Pegasystems, Wipro, Mentor Graphics, AMD, Analog Devices, Informatica, Hitachi, Quotient Technology, Optum, NCR corporation, KIA Motors and others, recruited from the university.

“The remarkable placement offers are a testimony to the fact that our inclusive pedagogy, industry-aligned curriculum, global exposure, highly-trained faculty mentoring, and buoyancy of students, were rightly synchronized, resulting in a successful placement season this year”, added Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Associate Dean, Internships, Placements & Industry Connect.

On the achievement of the University’s record performance, Mr. J. Saravanababu, Director, Placements, KL Deemed to be University said, “The exemplary performance of our students has continued this year as well and with every passing year, we reach a new milestone in not only the total number of offers secured by our students, but the highest pay packages as well. In the past 4 years, we have witnessed immense interest from corporate with a 74% rise in the number of companies visiting for recruitments, and a 91% rise in the number of offers made to the students”.

Ms. Bhanu Rekha, a student of B. Tech CSE (2017-2021), who bagged the highest pay package this year, said, “Despite these trying times, I am glad that the university ensured that the placement process goes smoothly through an online placement training process. During our four years, we were provided ample opportunities to explore and harness our skills and to become industry-ready. Mentoring by our faculty, continuous support, and guidance helped me get placed at renowned corporate.”

“The university conducted regular training sessions by professional corporate trainers to expose students to the contemporary market trends. These included expert talks, interactive sessions with prominent alumni, interview preparatory sessions, and more. We also have a practical education program that helps them apply concepts to real-life situations and project assignments that sensitize them about workplace behavior,” added, Prof. S. Venkateswarlu, Dean, Student Progression & Training, while informing the extensive training to prepare the students for placements.

Due to the pandemic, a majority of the companies recruited online to ensure health safety. Students from all branches of engineering, management, humanity & science, and pharmacy courses, earned job offers during the placement drive.