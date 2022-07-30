KL Deemed-to-be University and Imarticus Learning collaborate to launch MBA in Fintech of global standards…

Hyderabad, July 2022 –KL Deemed-to-be University, one of the leading universities in the country for graduation and higher education, has announced a strategic collaboration with the nationally renowned Imarticus Learning, India’s foremost EdTech company, to develop an exceptional on-campus MBA program in Fintech. KL University has embarked on this collaboration to steer in creating a world-class learning experience in the burgeoning academic field of Financial Technology. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Hyderabad to collaboratively incorporate a matchless business education in the Fintech domain.

Mr. Ahmad Khalid, Sr. Vice-President, Imarticus, Bangalore informed that the very first batch will have an intake of 60 students on campus, restricted exclusively to those passionate and adept at crucial technologies like Blockchain, Artificial intelligence, Machine learning, Big Data, etc. According to a recent industry report by Vantage Market Research, the Fintech market size stands at USD 112.5 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to reach USD 332.5 Billion by the year 2028. Several other studiesfrom reputed industry bodies in the likes of Cambridge and World Bank also recognize the resilience of the Fintech sector despite several global health and economic oscillations. KL Deemed-to-be University has now launched this high yielding career choice, to tend to this unprecedented rate at which the demand for FinTech specialists is growing at. The newly adopted teaching methodology from Imarticus Learning includes immersive live lectures, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, and soft skills training among other unique methods.

The novel program is mapped to cover every aspect of Fintech, with a curriculum designed to provide learners with in-depth exposure to the key elements of the Fintech landscape. ‘Unlike a regular MBA that focuses on generic management principles and broad specializations, this specialized MBA program is crafted to specifically address the skill gap anticipated in this industry,’ said Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Director, Kondapur Campus, KL Deemed to be University. The unique pedagogy will allow learners to stay updated on the latest trends and practices that are redefining the fabric of this ever-evolving industry. In addition to this new course, KL University is also launching an MBA in Public Policy, yet another field of magnet interest in today’s academic landscape.

The university has announced the partnership soon after projecting impeccable growth in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) Rankings 2022, chasing the pinnacle of educational success. The results record KL University’s grand entrance to the Top Rankings in the University category, standing at 27th in the Top 100 universities in the country.

Commenting on signing the MoU, Dr. M. Kishore Babu, Dean, Management, Humanities & Science, KL Deemed to-be University, said, “KL Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad is delighted to partner with Imarticus Learning to offer a cutting-edge MBA program in Fintech. This program will open new avenues for our talented tech youth to attain career advancement in the global financial technology landscape. KL University has strived to bring foremost education to its students and through this association, we’re looking forward to delivering an outstanding learning experience in the Fintech domain.”

Top firms like Goldman Sachs, Capgemini, SocieteGenerale, E&Y, Tech Mahindra, TransOrg Analytics, Gain Insight and Team Computers have recognized the talent emerging from such collaborations. Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and Managing Director, Imarticus Learning, stated, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the KL Deemed-to-be University in Hyderabad, an institution known for its distinction in the academic field. We anticipate working with them long-term to provide the students with exceptional learning opportunities.”