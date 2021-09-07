KL Deemed-to-be University awarded All India 2nd prize by AICTE, the Clean and Smart Campus Award 2020 for its commitment to sustainability

Mumbai: KL Deemed-to-be University, one of the leading Universities in the country for graduation and higher education, has been bestowed the prestigious Clean and Smart Campus Award 2020 by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) under the category of universities that use Indian Knowledge Systems. The University is awarded 2nd prize for the application of Indian Knowledge Systems in maintaining a clean and smart campus. To honor the institutes, students and teachers who have significantly contributed towards the holistic development of technical education, the 3rd edition of the Award ceremony was hosted by AICTE at its Head Quarters in New Delhi. Hon’ble Minister of Education, Govt of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has presented the award on the occasion to Dr. Garimella Gopalakrishnarao, Director, KL Deemed-to-be University who have received the award on behalf of the university.

The universities were evaluated based on their waste minimization, resource conservation and the adoption of latest technologies like IoT, Cloud and Big Data to achieve sustainability. KL Deemed-to-be University was awarded in recognition of its wide range of initiatives allied to sustainable growth. The university was cited for its sustainability, traditional systematized waste management, resource and use of technology to engage the campus in environmental stewardship. It has been recognized for promoting several eco-friendly initiatives like the use of battery powered vehicles, road sweeping machines, sensor-based parking, sensor-based lighting, sensor-based flushing systems, solar and wind power generation, and the active participation of the university in climate change related activities.

“The climate crisis is a globally pressing issue that we, as educational institutions must assume a leading role in tackling. KL deemed to be University has taken several initiatives to promote conservation and sustainability in campus and around the community. The AICTE Clean and Smart Campus awards reflect the hard work put in by universities in embedding sustainability in education. This award is a testament to our commitment to the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, said Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, President, KL Deemed-to-be University.

While 2000+ Universities have registered for the Clean and Smart Campus Award 2020, KL Deemed to be University is among the very few institutions which have been awarded for their exemplary work in making their campuses green, clean and smart.