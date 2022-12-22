KL Deemed to be University Bags State Energy Conservation (SECA) Award 2022

Hyderabad, December 2022: KL Deemed to be University, one of India’s leading Universities, won the State Energy Conservation awards (SECA) for Energy Efficient Unit under the building category on December 20, 2022. The University was ranked ‘Gold’ in the ‘office buildings’ subcategory for its Outstanding Strides in optimizing energy use throughout the campuses. This prestigious accolade was presented in the presence of Mr. A. Chandrasekhara Reddy, CEO, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) & MD & CEO APSEEDCO, Mr. K. Vijayanand, I.A.S, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department and Mr. B. Malla Reddy I.P.S, Joint Managing Director – Vigilance & Security. On behalf of the University, the award was graciously received by Dr. V Rajesh, Dean P&D, and Mr. Seshi Reddy, Associate Dean, Energy Management, KL Deemed to be University at a premier award ceremony.

The award acknowledges the exemplary efforts made by industries and establishments that have made special efforts to reduce energy consumption. The framework for the honor comprised a variety of characteristics, including best practices in energy conservation, reductions in carbon emissions, the utilization of renewable sources toward self-sustainability, and the implementation of innovative solutions.

The university was adjudged and acknowledged for its initiatives and modules implemented towards areas of energy conservation; such as generating and maintaining solar power energy in megawatts, constructions and renovations with energy-efficient fans and LED lights, astronomically timer-based controlled streetlights, timer-based controlled exhaust fans for central toilets; constructions with green building technologies.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr.G.Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University said, “We are thrilled at being awarded the State Energy Conservation awards 2022. We take immense pride in our strides towards effectual energy management and are happy to be awarded the second time in a row. As a responsible organization, we are committed to sustainably sourced energy and strongly advocate promoting conservation across our campuses.

State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) is an Andhra Pradesh state-designated agency that organizes energy conservation awards. The objective of this competition is to recognize the exemplary efforts made by Industries and establishments that have put special efforts to reduce energy consumption, thereby contributing to achieving the energy efficiency goal and felicitating them with state-level awards.

pic source: mediamantra