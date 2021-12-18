KL Deemed-to-be University hosts its 11th Convocation; 3,650 students receive graduate, post-graduate and doctorate degrees

18 December 2021, Vaddeswaram/ Hyderabad/Vijayawda, India: – KL Deemed to be University, one of the leading universities in the country for graduation and higher education, held its 11th convocation to celebrate the success of more than 3650 graduating students who have been conferred degrees for successfully completing their higher education. The undergraduate courses included B. Tech, B.Com., BBA, BCA, B.Sc., BA, B.PHARM, B.Arch, BBA-LLB and postgraduate courses were M. Tech, MBA, M.Sc, MA. The in-person event at the campus was bustling with merry graduates, proud parents, thrilled mentors, and an overall sense of gratitude.

The stately convocation witnessed the presence of eminent leaders from aerospace, automobile and entertainment industries including, the Chief Guest Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, Secretary, Department of Space, Govt of India; and the Guests of Honor Shri. Kamal Bali, President & MD, VOLVO Group, India and Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Viswa Vikhyaatha Pravachanakartha. Shri. Mohammed Ali, Movie Artist and Shri. Kuchibhotla Anand, Founder, Silicon Andhra, USA were the special guests at the occasion.

Dr. S. S. Mantha, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University conferred degrees to 3525 Graduate and Postgraduate students and 125 Doctoral Degrees (Ph.D). 40 gold medals and 40 silver medals were awarded to highest and second highest rank holders in each program of specialization. Dr. K. Sivan and Shri. Kamal Bali were conferred with an Honorary Degree of ‘Doctor of Science’ (Honoris Causa). Shri. Mohammed Ali, Movie Artist, Shri. Kuchibhotla Anand, Founder, Silicon Andhra, USA, and Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Viswa Vikhyaatha Pravachanakartha, were conferred with an Honorary Degree of “Doctor of Letters” (Honoris Causa).

Delivering the convocation address, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, President, KL Deemed-to-be University urged the students to lead the new world with their endeavors, with confidence, through innovation. He said, “The University’s students are our living legacies and we, as educator feel a collective sense of pride for all that they’ve accomplished under the duress of the pandemic. I look forward to a time when we can come together, once again, as a university to revel with the accomplishments and strides of our incredible students”.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, Secretary, Department of Space, said,” I heartily congratulate the graduating students and wish to witness them revolutionize the future. The pandemic has given aspiring leaders, the opportunity to develop resilience and immense readiness for challenges. With a University like KL, where you’re endowed with all the right facilities for R&D, there is real opportunity for innovation and growth. I am keen to witness the seeds of the University germinate into resourceful professionals.”

Dr.G.Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University presented the ‘Convocation Report’ taking the audience through the journey of the University in the past one year. The University is rapidly gaining national and international recognition for its talent, infrastructure and mentorship. Over the years, it has proudly awarded degrees to more than 30000 students.

Commenting on a memorable day, Jallella Eswar Singh, the First Rank holder in B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering and awarded with Dr. A. C. Rao Memorial Gold Medal said, “I am truly humbled and blessed to be finally here, holding my degree in hands in presence of my family I love, the university I respect and the mentors I look up to. I recall thinking about all our woes posed by the pandemic and the anticipatory anxiety about our careers. But right now, all I can think about are the memories we’ve created in this University and how our mentors restored the spirit of learning among us when we felt lost”.

“This is a proud moment to every parent here today, who is here not just to support their children, but to celebrate all the students who have bravely eclipsed the pandemic with their accomplishments, innovation and dedication”, said Mrs. Kanaka Durga Jagupilla, mother of Krishna Jagupilla, Gold medalist, M Tech CRS.

The University expressed high expectations from the graduating batch and wished them the best of luck as the door for tremendous opportunity opens today.