KL Deemed-to-be University hosts the State Skill Competition 2021 in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation

Vaddeswaram (Vijayawada)/ Hyderabad- KL Deemed-to-be University, one of the leading universities in the country for graduation and higher education, has hosted the prestigious State Skill Competition 2021 in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). The 2nd edition of the state’s largest skill competition was inaugurated by Sri. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to Government, Public Affairs, Govt. of. AP at the University’s Vaddeswaram (Andhra Pradesh) Campus along with several dignitaries from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), APSSDC and APSCHE (Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education).

The winners of this state-level competition will further participate in the national-level selection. The national champions will be attending the global World Skills Contest in Shanghai, China in September 2022. The flagship event hosted in the KL Deemed to be University campus is a joint venture to promote innovation-driven entrepreneurship among the youth. The 2-Day event has witnessed a massive registration in over 32 skill trades including Robotics, Animation, Mechatronics, Electronics, Web Technologies, Auto Body Repair, Cyber security, etc. In addition, 6 traditional skills namely Kondapalli Bommalu, Andhra Pradesh Leather Puppetry, Crochet Lace, Etikoppaka Toys, Udayagiri Cutlery and Kalamkari block print were also displayed.

Inaugurating the competitions at the event held at KL Deemed to be University campus, the Chief Guest Sri. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to AP Govt said, “Technology is so advanced, it is changing rapidly year on year and there is a need for us to continuously update our knowledge. Traditional skills also need to upgrade in these situations. That is why the government is also taking steps to develop a curriculum that will enhance skills in the education system. Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is already making radical changes in the education system to enhance the skills of the students. Steps are being taken to set up Skill Universities in 25 Parliamentary constituencies to provide training and employment in addition to education. The aim of the state government is to provide training and employment opportunities to the youth. It is a pleasure to witness over 22,000 people register and participate in these state skill competitions. Up to 400 people have come the state level and we hope that our state will show good talent here and will also be well represented in the national level competitions. We aim to train the youth for the upcoming skill competitions hereon and this time, we will take steps to empower the state globally.”

KL Deemed-to-be University’s Skill Development Division promotes an entrepreneurship culture and is contriving a skill-based ecosystem, making it an ideal destination for the competition. Its association with APSSDC in hosting this state-level competition is an effort to encourage technical skills while nurturing student passion. “Our country is facing a talent crunch for niche skills. This is a pressing issue in India and around the world. According to the eighth edition of the India Skills Report (ISR), only 45.9 percent of graduates are found employable in 2021, a decline from 46.21 percent in 2020. Regrettably, not even half of the Indian graduates are employable due to their lack of the necessary, professional skill sets. This is precisely why we must focus our resources on the quality of education pertinent to enhancing student skills. For us to address this gap, we need more channels to encourage the emerging technical professionals. Events like these encourage students to develop interest and hone their skills in the tech space.”, stated Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KL Deemed-to-be University in a press release.

The event also witnessed the presence of Guest of Honors – Sri. Konduru Ajay Reddy, Chairman, APSSDC, Sri Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Advisor to Government, Department of Skill Development and Training, Govt. of AP, Sri. Prof K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman APSCHE and invitees Sri N. Bangara Raju, MD APSSDC, Sri. Prashanth Veludandi, State Engagement Officer, (AP & Telangana) NSDC, Sri. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President, KLEF, Dr. G Pardha Saradhi Varma, In-Charge Vice-Chancellor, KLU.

Addressing the participating tech talent, Sri Konduru Ajay Reddy, Chairman, APSSDC stated, “It is of great pleasure for us to host an event to promote the skills of AP’s talent. APSSDC is conducting a state-level skill competition in 32 trades across the state which is a nodal agency in skilling youth. Our aim is to skill 20 million people in a decade. Students should participate in the competitions to go to the next level representing our state, and eventually representing our nation at the International level under the able leadership of our CM”.