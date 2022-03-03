KL Deemed-to-be University receives national acknowledgement for its community development practices

India, 03 March 2022: KL- Deemed-to-be University, one of the leading institutes for graduation and higher education, was nationally acclaimed for its efficient Swachh Bharat program carried out by its NSS (National Service Scheme) Cell. The students at the university assumed an active stance in their programs under NSS, a government body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs. In their latest program, 12 villages housing over 7000 villagers were adopted by the university with the collective aim to cleanse the villages’ public infrastructure including bus stands, Government schools, panchayat offices, and identified streets.

Despite the constraints of the pandemic, a participation of over 1,000 members from KL Deemed-to-be University was witnessed at the mega cleanliness drive. Alongwith over 900 students from the departments of MBA, BBA, CSE, Law and Agriculture, around 100 faculty and management members also contributed to the noble cause. All the activities were carried out in accordance with the government laid COVID safety protocols. The adopted villages include Pedapalem, Pathuru, Revendrapadu, Kolanukonda, Vaddeswaram, Gundimeda, Chirravuru, Ramachandrapuram, Srungarapuram, Mellampudi, Ippatam, and Atmakuru of the Guntur district.

In addition to the drive, the KL NSS volunteers also conducted door-to-door awareness programs in all 12 villages on systematized and effective waste management systems and the fatalistic impact of poor plastic disposal on nature. The university’s NSS cell pursues these Swachh Bharat programs to date in all the adopted villages to ensure their consistent improvement. The budget for this extensive program is supported by both – the university and the Ministry of Youth Affairs under NSS Scheme.

In its inflexible commitment towards hygiene development, safety and cleanliness, KL Deemed-to-be University has also adopted numerous initiatives inside the campus to keep the campus 100% plastic-free. The university has deployed efficient sewage treatment, garbage segregation and recycle, and smart energy conservation methods.

Commenting on the university’s community development and engagement activities, Dr. G. P. Saradhi Varma, Vice-Chancellor, KL Deemed-to-be University said, “We are ever so proud of the efforts directed by our NSS volunteers towards the implementation of cleanliness and awareness drives in our neighboring villages. Our main objective under this Clean India Initiative was aimed to improve rural sanitation, eliminate the practice of open defecation, and to increase the number of households participating in consistent cleaning practices”.

Earlier, the university campus has been awarded the 1st Rank under Universities (Private) Category at AP Green Awards announced by Govt. of Andhra Pradesh 2018 and “Most Clean Campus in South Central Region” by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The NSS Cell is currently working with a few orphanages and old age homes.