KL Deemed to be University to host its Crown 12th Annual Convocation on 23rd December 2022

December, 2022: KL Deemed to be University, one of India’s leading Universities for higher education has announced to host its 12th Annual Convocation at the KL Open Theatre, Convocation Premises, Vaddeswaram, in Andhra Pradesh on December 23rd, 2022. The stately celebration will be organised to commemorate the success of graduating students who would be conferred with degrees for successfully completing their higher education. This Convocation is highly anticipated by the students who are very excited to receive their degrees in front of proud parents, thrilled mentors, and eminent personalities, who would grace the occasion. The University is all set with its grand arrangements for the occasion to witness students receiving their degrees after years of hard work and an overall sense of gratitude and satisfaction.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi has kindly consented to be the chief guest for the occasion. At the same time, the spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living Foundation, Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Si KameshMullapudi, Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting (US-India), Hyderabad and Sri S.R. KoteswaraRao, Music Director, Indian Film Industry, Hyderabad have also consented to be the guests of honour.

Dr. G. P. Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor of the KL Deemed to be University said, “We feel proud and honoured to organise this edition of convocation in presence of some of the leading minds of our times. It is a great occasion when our students’ would receive their much-deserved degrees from some of the most notable people in their respective fields. It would boost the confidence of the students as they set foot into the field of their interest and begin their careers. We have always endeavoured to make this moment memorable for the graduating students to receive the degrees from the renowned dignitaries of the country and get inspired from their words of wisdom. We believe in providing education not just for a professional career but for life.”

The candidates who have successfully completed Ph.D., post-graduation degrees (M.Sc, M.A., M.Tech., M.Pharmacy and MBA) and under-graduation degrees (B.Tech, BBA, B.Arch., B.Sc. (V.C.), B.Sc.(HM), BBA-LL.B, LL.B, BFA, BCA, BA, B.Pharmacy and B.Com) during the academic year 2021-22 will be awarded the degrees in the gathering. Students who have excelled in their field of studies and have secured high grades and ranks will be awarded medals and cash awards.