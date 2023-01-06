KL Deemed to University Inaugurates Germany-based Celonis ‘Process Mining’ Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad 06th January 2023: KL Deemed-to-be-University, one of India’s leading Universities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Munich-based global leader in Execution Management ‘Celonis’, to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad. The Centre will be based on the principles of Process Mining, which is one of the areas of expertise for Celonis. The inauguration of the KLH CoE and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were held on January 05, 2023.

The collaboration will offer students free access to the Celonis technology for the purpose of learning and classroom work as well as online certifications, thesis support, guest lectures. It also includes access to the free software licenses, online training courses for students and faculty, research scholars, and so on. Additionally, multi levels free certifications, digital badges in association with Credly, access to the Learning Management System (LMS), other resources, including programs like train the trainer.

The agreement was exchanged between Mr. Manjunath Chandrashekar, Senior Academic Alliance Manager, APAC, Celonis, SE and Dr. A RamaKrishana, Director, KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad in the presence of Dr. L Koteshwara Rao, Principal Engineering, Dr. Vani, and other faculty members and students.