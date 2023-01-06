KL Deemed to University Inaugurates Germany-based Celonis ‘Process Mining’ Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad 06th January 2023: KL Deemed-to-be-University, one of India’s leading Universities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Munich-based global leader in Execution Management ‘Celonis’, to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at the KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad. The Centre will be based on the principles of Process Mining, which is one of the areas of expertise for Celonis. The inauguration of the KLH CoE and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were held on January 05, 2023.
The collaboration will offer students free access to the Celonis technology for the purpose of learning and classroom work as well as online certifications, thesis support, guest lectures. It also includes access to the free software licenses, online training courses for students and faculty, research scholars, and so on. Additionally, multi levels free certifications, digital badges in association with Credly, access to the Learning Management System (LMS), other resources, including programs like train the trainer.
The agreement was exchanged between Mr. Manjunath Chandrashekar, Senior Academic Alliance Manager, APAC, Celonis, SE and Dr. A RamaKrishana, Director, KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad in the presence of Dr. L Koteshwara Rao, Principal Engineering, Dr. Vani, and other faculty members and students.
Speaking on the development, Dr.G.Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University said, “It is another feather in the cap of the University which is dedicated to providing the students with the best of the learning experiences through the latest and highly interactive means. The establishment of the Excellence Centre at the KL campuses would be a great leap forward in the learning process of the students. The students will get opportunity to earn global certifications to complement their academic program and excel in profession by learning tools for fast business process and target optimal speeds.” This Center aims to provide a platform for exchange of thoughts among students and industry experts, that would make them ‘industry ready’ when they complete their course.
Talking about the collaboration Mr. Manjunath Chandrashekar, Senior Academic Alliance Manager, APAC, Celonis, SE said, “Through this collaboration with reputed University like KL, we look forward to empower and encourage the Process Miners of tomorrow. This will provide opportunity for students and professionals to learn and experience the power of process-oriented data science across the globe.” Celonis provides process mining tools and methodologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of processes and businesses.