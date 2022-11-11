KL Technology Incubators Foundation (KLTIF-TBI) at KL Deemed to be University hosted an Innovative Boot camp to Create and Nurture Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Hyderabad, November 11, 2022; KL University, one of India’s leading private universities hosted a KL Technology Incubators Foundation, Innovative Bootcamp 2022 on November 5, 2022, at its Campus. With the purpose to boost and propel the start-up ecosystem across the country, a well-structured evaluation parameter was crafted for the ideas and prototype stage Startups. Further basis evaluation, the Startup would be awarded funding by KL Technology Incubators Foundation under MeitY TIDE 2.0 Scheme up to Rs. 7 lakhs, this funding will help innovators and entrepreneurs to reach to Minimum viable Product stage. 140 applications were from across India and 30 selected Startups pitched their innovative ideas to the panel of experts. The panel was inclusive of industry experts, Venture capitalists, successful entrepreneurs, and ecosystem enablers.

Esteemed personalities such as Mr. Vijetha Shastry, Associate Director, Dexter Capital, Mr. Subbarao NV, Board of Director, Hyderabad Angels, Mr. Ajay Kabadi, Founder and CEO, DocketRun Tech Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Rajendra Prasad Moturu, Founder, Clevinno Water Foundation, Dr. M. Bapuji Maringanti, Prof. Pharmacy KLEF, CSIR Scientist (Retd.), Dr. Penke Satyanarayana, Prof. IOT Dept. KLEF (HOD), Smt. Veena Hanamsagar, Chief Executive Officer, KLTIF – TBI, and Dr. Rajasekhar Krovi, Prof. CSE graced the occasion with their presence.

Commenting on the same, Er. Koneru Raja Hareen, Director, KLTIF-TBI, Vice President, KL Deemed to be University, said, “Our endeavor from this initiative was to empower young people in their journey towards entrepreneurship. Such platforms provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to get exposed to the startup culture, methods, frameworks, skills, and behaviors, as well as receive mentoring from a carefully selected team of innovators to generate and deliver value via innovation. We would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the Government of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for their great support. ” “The objective is to facilitate entrepreneurs with an amiable environment to get a practical understanding of the real Business dynamics, quick identification and advancement of Prototype, Market validation, Industry connect. Such platforms help to create and nurture an entrepreneurial ecosystem”, Smt. Veena Hanamsagar, CEO, KL Technology Incubators Foundation.

KLTIK-TBI brought forth the culture of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Collaboration, and experience to student startup enthusiasts through this Innovative Bootcamp to help transfer a business concept from theory to reality. KLTIF began operations in 2018 and has now fostered 50+ startups from around the country, with the start-ups creating more than 200 employments.