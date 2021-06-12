KL University receives prestigious ‘One District One Green Champion’ Swachhta Award 2021 from Government of India

Hyderabad: KL Deemed to be University, one of the premier universities of Andhra Pradesh, has announced that it has been awarded ‘One District One Green Champion,” by the Government of India. The award is bestowed to the educational institutes for the outstanding contribution to the Swachh Bharat initiative by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education of the Government of India.

The framework for the award covered various parameters that included hygiene, cleanliness, usage of green & renewable energy, waste management, the green campus drive, besides observing post COVID-19 precautions and maintaining other social distancing norms.

On receiving the prestigious recognition, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, President, KL University said, “We take pride contributing our bit in making India clean and Atmanirbhar. The award is a testimony to our commitment towards rending social responsibility with utmost sincerity. Providing a healthy and impactful environment conducive to enhance the overall development of the students is a key pillar of KL University’s methodologies. Several factors were taken care of while implementing the action plan to achieve the benchmark that we created for ourselves. It is a result of collective efforts of different departments and verticals, social service drives, besides students and staff contribution in maintaining the campus green and clean. The importance of cleanliness further amplifies during this pandemic situation where hygiene and safety are paramount.”

Before this, KL University Campus has been awarded 1St Rank under Universities (Private) Category at AP Green Awards announced by Govt. of Andhra Pradesh 2018 and “Most Clean Campus in South Central Region” by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) – Clean Campus Awards 2017.”