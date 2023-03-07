KLH Global Business School Celebrates the Spirit of Womanhood

Hyderabad, March 07, 2022: KL Deemed to be University, one of India’s leading private universities, celebrated international women’s day at the KLH Global Business School campus at Kondapur, Hyderabad. The objective was to greet the opportunity and acknowledge the contribution & the importance of Women in society, who not only work towards the welfare of the family but are also making a mark in the economic growth of the nation. The celebration aimed at encouraging women to carve their niche of activities that suited them to surge ahead in professional fields.

The occasion witnessed the presence of the Chief Guest, Ms. Swapna, Anchor, Journalist, and Classical Singer; Dr. Bollineni Keerthi, Social Worker, Change Maker, and President, Vasavya Mahila Mandali and Dr. Anitha Patibandla, M.D, DGO, Obstetrician and Gynecologist. The event was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by guests Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Director, KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad, faculty members, and students. The celebrations included prize distribution to the winners of intramural sports competitions.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Smt. Koneru Siva Kanchana Latha Secretary, of KL Education Foundation, said, “We celebrate women’s day to spread the message of gender equality and create a better society that is free of gender bias. Today women are recognized for their contributions to the economy, culture, and politics while also bringing attention to the ongoing fight for gender equality. According to research, the present contribution of women to the GDP remains at 18%. However, simply by offering equal opportunities to women, India could add US$ 770 billion to its GDP by 2025. We also take this opportunity to express our appreciation and admiration for our female staff and students’ incredible courage. Your accomplishments deserve to be celebrated and recognized. You have all made a difference in the world.”

KLH GBS stands in awe of women’s knowledge, expertise, and resilience that have pushed themselves to excel in their fields and demonstrated tremendous courage with responsibility while continuing the journey by inspiring others.

As per the Gender Literacy Rate India 2019-2021, the countrywide female literacy rate in India is 71.5 percent, while the male literacy rate is 84.4 percent. An educated woman changes future generations and can become a better teacher and trainer. An educated mother can help the country in the sense that she can produce good citizens for the nation.