KLH Global Business School Hosts International Conference on Management Practices in the D- VUCAD World

Hyderabad, March 25th, 2023: KLH Global Business School has organized an International Conference on Management Practices in the D- VUCAD World from 24th to 25th March 2023 at the Kondapur campus, Hyderabad. The conference was organized under the Azadi ka Mahotsav celebration India 2.0- Vision for India in 2047. The conference aimed to create an opportunity for academicians, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, research scholars, and industry leaders to conglomerate for knowledge sharing and discuss the major aspects of sustainable leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the D-VUCAD world.

The inauguration of the conference witnessed the presence of the chief guest, Mr. Saurabh Kumar, CEO of GMR Air Cargo, Dr. P. Raghunadha Reddy, Professor and Head, Department of Management Studies, SV University, Tirupati, Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Hyderabad campus, Dr. L. Koteswara Rao, Principal, KLH Hyderabad, Bowrampet campus delegates, and other faculty members.

The two-day conference is expected to have the participation of delegates from both national and international countries to provide an opportunity to share best practices and develop partnerships for research, teaching, and outreach on responsible business and sustainable development. The keynote sessions and other deliberations are spread in different segments to cover extensive discussion on effective strategies, innovative ideas, and avenues as a gateway to confront upcoming challenges in the future, particularly in the areas of sustainable finance, environmental social governance, digital era, resource management, and so on. The objective is to identify the skills needed with the adoption of emerging digital technologies, analyze the changes in different domains in the D-VUCAD world, and identify the business opportunities in India and educational reforms in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, said, “We are honored to provide a platform for wide and sophisticated discussions, initiating collaborations, intellectual articulations, and knowledge-sharing among the participating intellectuals like educationalists, academicians, entrepreneurs, leaders of the industry, and professionals across the world. To keep up with the rapid changes in technology, organizations/companies must make inclusive decisions and explore new possibilities. The reforms across sectors will drive the country’s push towards self-reliance in the economy, infrastructure, systems, democracy, and demand.”

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of progressive independent India and launching India 2.0, powered by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The emphasis is on the development of world-class products, the promotion of investments, and value pricing. This shall lead to the establishment of a business ecosystem, keeping the 17 Millennium Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in mind. The convener of the conference Dr. Swarupa, other faculty members, and students also actively participated by putting their efforts to align the conference with the above theme and make it a memorable learning experience for one and all.